Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

What do parking tickets, nosey mothers-in-law and blackheads all have in common? We’d all like to avoid them sometimes! And while it would be awesome if there was a way to make these things easier to deal with, a handy little invention may be able to help you with perhaps the peskiest one of all — blackheads.

Meet the game-changing skincare product, the 5-in-1 Blackhead Remover. This gadget may look small, but boy, does it pack a punch. Using smart vacuum technology, this tool literally sucks the gunk out of your pores without you ever have to squeeze, pick, or pinch a thing. Long gone are the days of extracting blackheads with your hands, exposing your skin to bacteria and possible infection. With this tool, you can remove the dead skin, dirt and oil off your face in mere seconds and you barely even feel a thing.

Usually, when you want a pore clean-out of this caliber, you head to your local dermatologist or aesthetician. And while these sessions can be incredibly effective at helping you maintain a healthy complexion, they can take a toll on your bank account. That’s why people everywhere are turning to this super-affordable 5-in-1 Vacuum Blackhead Remover to clear out their pores. Given that its a mere $25 bucks, there’s very little to lose. Yep, $25 — you read that right.

When you purchase this pore vacuum, you’ll receive five different removable beauty heads, all designed for different kinds of treatment and suction. Choose from a blue-ray and red light head that shrinks pores and rejuvenates the skin or the large circular head that removes your basic blackheads, grease and acne. You’ll also have the option of using the small, circular head, ideal for those with more sensitive skin or the large, smooth head designed specifically for dead skin cell removal. And last but not least, the pore vacuum also includes an oval head that can effectively remove fine lines over time.

After using this remarkable little gadget just once, you’ll see what a difference it makes. As you use the tool, you’ll see the contents of your pores literally lift off of your skin and gather into the vacuum’s head. You’ll feel a bit of a sucking sensation, but virtually no pain or discomfort at all — which can’t always be said about more traditional pore extraction methods. You’ll also have the option of choosing from different suction modes depending on your comfort level and what part of the face you’re using the tool on. For example, the stronger suction level is great to use on your nose while the lower suction mode is better suited for the skin on your cheeks and lips.

When using the 5-in-1 Vacuum Blackhead Remover, it’s important to remember that your skin is a sensitive organ and you should listen to how it responds to this type of pore extraction. Don’t be alarmed if you notice a little redness after use — that’s totally normal. Just be sure to use it in five-minute increments as not to irritate your skin in any way. You’ll also want to avoid using it on any ultra-sensitive skin (like the corners of your mouth or eyes), or around any cuts or scars.

Unlike other skincare tools that extract the dead skin, bacteria and whatever else from your pores, the 5-in-1 Vacuum Blackhead Remover doesn’t damage anything as it goes to work. In fact, this method is incredibly safe and has virtually no side effects that you have to worry about — which is a far cry from those facials that leave you looking like a tomato as you go about your day. Ouch.

But aside from magically clearing out your pores, this game-changing tool can provide your skin with a handful of other benefits that you’ll definitely appreciate. For one, it keeps the pores from growing enlarged which makes them more susceptible to dead skin, dirt and oil. The tool can also serve as an exfoliator, helping get rid of rough patches, dark spots, and breakouts in general. Additionally, after regular use, you’ll likely notice your skin looking younger since the tool can literally improve its elasticity.

When you order the 5-in-1 Blackhead Remover, you’ll receive an accompanying silica ring, four suction heads, a sponge USB cable and a manual to help guide you through the process.

Are you ready to kiss those pesky blackheads goodbye for good? Of course, you are! Who isn’t? And now’s the perfect time since the 5-in-1 Vacuum Blackhead Remover‘s price has been dropped to a mere $25! Get that skin ready for makeup-free beach and pool days all summer long!

Prices subject to change.