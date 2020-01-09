Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you’re streaming Mad Men for the tenth time or watching the latest J. Lo flick, there’s truly nothing better than laying on the couch, vegging out and getting lost in a good story. But no matter how great your setup is, your favorite flicks never look quite as amazing as they do in a real movie theatre.

That being said, you shouldn’t have to run to the theatre every time you want a great, cinematic experience — especially if you just want to watch another episode of Housewives. That’s where this handy mini-projector comes into play. This thing may look small, but boy, does it carry a powerful punch! No matter where you are, this device (that’s small enough to put in your pocket, by the way) can turn any room into your very own personal movie theater — so all you’ll have to worry about is getting the popcorn ready. Plus, normally $799, it’s on sale now for just $269.99.

When it comes to projectors, this one by PIQO is a far cry from the bulky, dusty one your science teacher used to use. This little device comes equipped with 200 lumens of brightness and built-in Hi-Fi speakers — and can even connect with all your Apple, Android, and Windows devices, giving your at-home movie-watching experience a much-needed upgrade. But why stop there? This state-of-the-art projector can do way more than give you hours of movies and show-binging pleasure. Here are a few fun ideas for putting your new projector to work:

Throw a glamorous Oscar party.

Wish you had a front-row seat to the Oscars this year? This PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector may just get you there — well, almost. Since you can hook this little guy up to whatever streaming services you fancy, you can project this year’s Academy Awards ceremony right onto your wall, allowing you to completely get lost in the glamorous affair. And thanks to the large picture and incredible clarity, you can invite as many friends over as you’d like without worrying about crowding around your small flat-screen.

Take your “vacation slides” to the next level.

When you come home from a big trip, bragging about your travels to your family and friends is a must! But instead of flipping through your photos on your laptop screen, why not give them a taste of what your experience was really like? Throw a little get-together with some of your closest family and friends to look at your amazing pictures, blown-up on the wall!

With the mini projector’s 200 lumens of brightness and exquisite clarity, you’ll practically feel like you’re back on vacation. And since the device can run for up to five hours in between charges, you don’t have to worry about things going dark as you chit-chat during your “slide show.” And similarly to the way a “clicker” would have worked on older projectors, you can seamlessly glide through your images as you scroll directly on your phone thanks to is Google Play and smartphone compatibility.

Want to make your picture-viewing party even more fun? Theme your snacks and drinks to match wherever you went to really give your family and friends the full experience.

Experience room to room versatility.

While you typically watch shows and movies in the living room and bedroom, you shouldn’t limit yourself. Thanks to the mini-projector’s extreme portability, you can enjoy your favorite content just about anywhere in the house! If you have a stretch of wall or even a slab of white cardboard, you can watch your favorite cooking shows as you whip things up in the kitchen.

But why keep this awesome gadget to yourself when the whole family can enjoy it? Since its easy on sensitive eyes, you can stream kid-friendly content onto the walls of your children’s playroom or bedroom. Even small children can enjoy laying on the floor as you project colorful images on the ceiling for them to look up at. To achieve the many dynamic angles the projector has to offer, simply adjust the positioning of the included multi-functional tripod. It’s that easy.

Present like a boss.

Watching movies and shows is great, but when it comes time to get down to business, you can rely on the mini-projector to help you make big moves in the workplace. This portable projector is great for giving presentations since you can seamlessly link it with Google Play. You can also pop it into your suitcase while on-the-go at conferences and other events that take you away from home.

Worried about having to remember to put aside a day to charge the mini-projector in between uses? Don’t be. Just 15 minutes of charging can provide you with an hour of video playback.

Whether you’re taking this little guy to work or enjoying it at home, there’s no denying the power of the mini projector. Normally priced at about $800 bucks, you can now snag the PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector for the much cheaper rate of $269.99.

Prices subject to change.