The Sous Vide Is the Instant Pot of 2020 — And This One Is 42% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Between your early-morning work meetings, your kids’ busy schedules and the dog that chewed up your favorite rug (again), you’ve got a lot to worry about every day — let alone the time to whip up gourmet meals. But until personal chefs cost the same as your favorite take-out spot, fancy home-cooked meals will have to remain a pipe dream.

But if you want to find a way to cook meals at home in as little time as possible, there are a few options out there from healthy food delivery services to frozen pre-made dinners. And while these are fine options, they’re hardly sustainable given the cost and the fact that they’re usually packed with extra salt and preservatives. And sure, you could food-prep, but that can often take an entire day of cooking — which is exactly what you want to be doing on your one day off, right?

Look, it’s 2020, and modern technology can help us accomplish a lot of things, and delicious, time-saving meals should definitely be one of them. Last year, we were all rushing to buy the Instant Pot for quick, delicious meals. This year? The Mellow Sous Vide Precision Cooker comes is stealing the show. Used primarily in high-quality restaurants around the world, this state of the art way of cooking slow cooks your food, requiring as little effort from you as possible — even if you’re miles away from your kitchen. The good news is that it’s finally affordable. Normally $349, the Mellow Sous Vide Precision Cooker is just $199.99 right now.

The Mellow Sous Vide Precision Cooker uses water to cook your food to perfection, from chicken and steak to vegetables, without you ever having to take out a pot or pan. All this incredible gadget requires is a 30-second set-up and your ability to press a couple of buttons on your smartphone screen. Oh, and a healthy appetite, of course. Think you’re up for the challenge?

How it works

Wondering how on earth you can cook a medium-rare fillet without ever putting a pan on the stove? The Mellow Sous Vide Precision Cooker essentially uses water to both preserve your food and cook it to perfection. The appliance, which is filled with water, boasts an effective cooling system to keep your proteins and veggies from spoiling as if they were in the refrigerator. Then, when you tell it to start cooking, the machine produces heat by way of bubbles to envelop your food and cook it exactly the way you like it so it’s ready whenever you are.

Simply put your favorite protein or veggies into the provided food-safe HDPE bags (the same ones world-renowned chefs use) and they’ll automatically seal shut. Then you plop those bags into the tub of water and wait for the magic to begin.

Similar to the way a slow cooker works, the appliance cooks your food at a slow and steady pace, sous-vide style, so you never have to tend to it at all. This style of cooking ensures your food is heated to absolute perfection, boasting just the right temperature and texture — because worrying about whether your chicken is cooked well enough as you’re eating it is never a fun experience.

But don’t get it twisted — just because you’re submerging your bags of food in water doesn’t mean they’re getting boiled. The machine is simply using bubbles for water circulation and efficient heat control, cooking everything from potatoes and broccolini to salmon and steak to absolute perfection.

Do you while your food cooks.

As much as you may enjoy cooking from time to time, slaving away in the kitchen is never something you’ll choose over your favorite activities. Whether you go for a hike, take the dog to the vet, or put in long hours at work, you can come home to meals fit for a queen. That’s because each meal you cook in the Mellow Sous Vide Precision Cooker is controlled by you and your specific taste. Using the cooker’s accompanying app, you can specify how you like your food cooked and what time you want it ready by.

If you like your mixed vegetable medley cooked tender and crisp, you got it. You want your salmon juicy and buttery? No problem. Heck, you can even pop some eggs in the thing at night and wake up to perfectly poached eggs in the morning!

Once you’re home and ready to chow down, all you have to do is plate your meal. And if you’d like to add a little extra finishing touch, feel free to pop it back onto the stove for a final sear that’ll take your meals from great to spectacular in just a couple of extra minutes.

Whether you’re cooking for one or planning a meal for the entire family, using the Mellow Sous Vide Precision Cooker takes the stress and time out of preparing food so you can actually enjoy it from start to finish. Who needs a personal chef when you have this thing sitting in your kitchen?

Snag the Mellow Sous Vide Precision Cooker for just $199.99 — that’s a 42% discount!

Prices subject to change.