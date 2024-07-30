Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Does your hair constantly get in the way when you’re playing a sport? We can always put our hair into a ponytail, but we still have to continuously stop what we’re doing to readjust. Most hair ties can also damage hair, which is another notable negative.

Division One women’s volleyball coach Jerritt Elliott noticed just how much bad hair ties were getting in the way of his team, his players always having to stop in the middle of practice or a game to adjust their ponytails from slipping. Even worse, sometimes their hair ties would break during training.

The national championship-winning volleyball coach started to question the construction of hair ties, asking every woman he knew about their experiences. After months of detailed research, Elliott found that the market was full of poor-quality hair ties. He decided to create premium options with two times the stretch and 13 times the strength instead: TIY Hair Ties.

The Basic TIY comes in over 30 colors to match your mood for the day. They’re designed to work for all hair types and do not stretch out with use. Just cut the string to make up to six custom-sized ties. The hair ties can make up to four loops, which means they can hold thick hair in place and handle any hair volume. They’re designed to last and last, eliminating the wasteful element of hair ties that easily snap.

Want something to suit your pro ambitions? Go for the Pro TIY, which has “ultimate stretch” and “optimal security.” It also comes in a case with a handy hair tie cutter for easy sizing!

Love the fashion aspect of hair ties? You’ll want to check out the four-pack of Satin Medals. These silky scrunchies come in gold, silver, bronze and black and will look cute on your wrist or in your hair!

TIY hair ties will be your best friend, unlike drugstore hair ties that can leave dents on your hair and wrists, slide down your ponytail and stretch out to the point of uselessness. These athlete-approved hair ties will keep your hair in place through every game and practice — and after hours.

TIY Hair ties have received over 1,500 reviews. As one shopper put it: “These are amazing.” They continued: “I have never pulled a hair tie out without pulling out some of my hair but these do NOT! Also super stretchy, giving lots of options for how you want to pull your hair back.” A softball player customer shared, “I have always struggled to keep my hair up without it giving me a headache.” A volleyball player said she “loved my first year of this; my hair did not move through my volleyball game.” She also commented that the hair ties are “extremely stretchy and tight.” Many athletes say they “bought new colors to match my outfits” and receive “so many compliments” on them.

Make sure to get these gold medal-level hair ties in every color and variation to complete your hair accessory collection!

