Keeping your hair together and neat is a daily task. Whether you’re running errands or working out, managing your hair is most likely at the top of your mind. If you need a new way to pull your hair back and keep it out of the way, we have news for you! We found a cute hair tie system that could replace your current hair band situation — and it’s only $13 from TIY!

The Pro TIY is an innovative approach to the never-ending hair tie debacle — seriously! Essentially, this device allows you to custom-size your hair ties. It comes in 13 colors, and they’re stretchy, high-performance hair types that are suitable for all hair types. In total, you can make six hair ties, and it’s a versatile tool that will make your hair process easier!

To use the Pro TIY, you can use the contraption to pull and size your own hair tie! You just pull out an amount of fabric and use the nifty built-in cutter to cut a piece of string to your specific need — it’s really that simple!

While speaking to the quality of these hair ties, a happy reviewer said, “These are probably stronger than you ever need. Buy one or two of these, and you’re probably good for ages.” One more reviewer noted, “These are the best! Once they’re in, I do not need to adjust at all, even after a running workout.”

So, if you’re looking for a new strong hair tie to keep your mattresses secure and tidy while you complete all your daily tasks, opting for this DIY style hair tie from TIY could be the perfect fit for your routine!

