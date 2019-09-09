Tommie Copper Is Not Your Average Active Wear





Tommie Copper’s Core Compression Tank Top goes beyond the ordinary. Whether you’re kicking butt at the gym or looking for layered support for your daily routines, this lightweight tank provides the support of comfortable compression throughout the day with added benefits that go above and beyond your average active wear.

With Tommie Copper’s proprietary light weight, 4D Lyrcra® stretch fabric and its patented Copper Znergy®technology, this amazing tank top helps wick away moisture and provides anti-odor relief, perfect for helping you stay fresh and dry throughout the day. With 360 degrees of full-torso compression and available in four statement-making colors – including midnight navy, black, plum and pomegranate – this is it the perfect piece of active wear for helping you conquer the day like the true super-hero you are!

Don’t believe us? Check out the 4 and 5 star ratings from consumers just like you and get your hands on this amazing piece of active wear today.