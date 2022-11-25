Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always on the lookout for the newest innovations when it comes to fancy and futuristic skincare devices. We’ve tried microcurrent devices, LED face masks, face rollers, micro-needling and more. We don’t know what’s next! What else could the experts possibly invent?

Maybe our next holy grail skincare device is actually already in our home. It may even be waiting in your nightstand. That’s the case for Toni Braxton. The 55-year-old singer could probably use just about any skincare tool in the world to help her products sink in, but what she actually uses is…a vibrator! Yes, really!

See it! Get the Lancer Intensive Night Treatment:

Back in Stock at Amazon!

In Stock at Nordstrom!

On sale at Saks Fifth Avenue!

In 2020, Braxton recorded a video for Vogue revealing her beauty secrets. “Everyone always asks, what do I use? What’s my moisturizer? It is Dr. Lancer. My favorite, favorite product,” she revealed. “I put it on my face and my neck and it just soothes all those lines, you know?”

She also commented on how her “makeup goes on much smoother” after using this moisturizer. But there’s just one more important trick she uses to really help it sink in. After also applying her eye cream she pulls out the vibrator!

“This thing right here, okay, it is…let me be honest, it is a vibrator. It is, it is a vibrator, but I call it a face tingler, it just tingles the muscles in my face to get them activated and working,” she said. “I haven’t used it on anything else other than my face, okay, just FYI.”

She also mentioned that she even sometimes puts it in the freezer so it’s nice and cold. “It just activates all those muscles,” she continued to rave. “Get ‘em together, we are working today, we are going to be cute today.”

See it! Get the Lancer Intensive Night Treatment:

Back in Stock at Amazon!

In Stock at Nordstrom!

On sale at Saks Fifth Avenue!

While we were obviously surprised and intrigued by Braxton’s preferred vibrating skincare tool, we were also very into the intensive nighttime moisturizer that keeps her looking so youthful. We found her favorite product, the Lancer Intensive Night Treatment, still available, and we knew we had to share in case anyone missed it the first time around!

This buttery moisturizer is formulated with marula oil and Hylaplex, a mix of peptides and hyaluronic acid, as its key ingredients. It’s all about a plump, youthful glow, aiming to diminish the appearance of wrinkles. It also contains raspberry seed oil, which is rich in antioxidants to help protect skin and lock in a hydrated dewiness! Feel free to use Braxton’s technique to help it absorb into skin — but your fingers always work too!

See it! Get the Lancer Intensive Night Treatment:

Back in Stock at Amazon!

In Stock at Nordstrom!

On sale at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Lancer here and explore more moisturizers at Nordstrom here!

Not done shopping? Shop more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!