Get These Staple UGG Boots for Under $100 Right Now

In order for Us to successfully survive the winter, we need to prepare ourselves with the best products out there to keep us warm all season long. Aside from coats and jackets, having the right pair of shoes is probably the most important thing to buy.

If you’re looking for some great winter boots, UGG is always a brand that we like to turn to. We know exactly what to expect when we buy a pair of UGGs, and we actually found some on sale for less than $100 on Zappos!

Get the UGG Classic Mini Fluff winter boots (originally $150) for prices starting at just $90, available at Zappos!

This pair of mini UGG boots are the real deal. They’re the perfect shoes to keep your feet warm while out and about on a cold wintery day. They’re lined with ultra-soft sheepskin and are made for all-day comfort. What’s different about this pair, in particular, is that the lining folds down that create a cuff, which gives them an adorable look.

These UGG boots come in four different colors to choose from: black, grey, burgundy and chestnut brown. The former three colors all have fur that matches the color of the shoe, while the brown pair features white fur that contrasts with the hue nicely. All four pairs are amazing, and we can’t get enough of them.

One reviewer said that these UGG boots are “amazing” and that they “fit great” and they’re “so comfy and warm!” Another shopper said that “classic style Uggs can’t be topped” and we couldn’t agree more. Many shoppers say that these boots are true to size, so you shouldn’t have an issue with ordering them in the size that you typically wear.

One satisfied Zappos customer said that they picked up these boots in black, and “after wearing them for a day [they] came back for a pair in chestnut,” because that’s how much they loved them! And with the amazing sale price on this pair, we definitely don’t have to feel guilty for ordering more than one color.

We can’t get enough of these UGG mini boots, and we can’t wait to wear them all season long. We can say with confidence that you’re definitely not going to be disappointed with these boots and that your feet will stay nice and toasty in even the coldest of temperatures.

Not the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more from UGG and shop all of the winter boots available from Zappos here!

