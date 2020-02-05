14 Adorable Gifts That You Can Still Get Before Valentine’s Day

Can’t believe it’s almost Valentine’s Day again? If you waited until the last minute to get that special someone a gift on February 14, don’t sweat it. We’ve found 14 of the cutest gifts for the holiday at prices you’ll love. Looks like your procrastination finally paid off!

A $40 Truffle Voucher from Florists.com

Tell your sweetie you love them by gifting them with some chocolatey sweets a la Florists.com! These mouth-watering truffles are the perfect way to say “I love you” to that special someone without having to break the bank. And the best part? They’ll deliver them right to their door for you.

For just $15, you can get a voucher for $40 to spend on a delicious box of chocolate truffles from Florists.com — that’s a 62% discount!

This Tennis Bracelet With Genuine Sapphires and Diamonds

What woman doesn’t love getting a little bit of sparkle on the most romantic day of the year? This stunning tennis bracelet boasts genuine sapphire and diamond accents on an 18K plated white gold setting, perfect for both formal and everyday wear. And its pop of blue shimmer makes for a truly special statement piece.

This Genuine Sapphire & Diamond Accent Tennis Bracelet is currently 95% off for just $15.97!

A T-Shaped Rose Gold Bangle With Genuine Diamonds

This truly unique piece of jewelry is perfect for the person who marches to the beat of their own drum. Boasting two clear natural diamonds and gorgeous rose gold plating, this fantastic bangle is sure to turn heads. And the best part? It’s 74% off.

Gift your special someone with the Genuine Diamond T-Shaped Rose Gold Bangle for just $49.97.

This 4-Rose Jewelry Box by Rose Box™

Why buy someone a bouquet of flowers that will last a few days when you can get them roses that last an entire year? Yep, this jewelry box actually contains long-lasting hot pink roses that will remind your loved one of you every time they see it.

The Rose Box™ 4-Rose Jewelry Box is on sale for $138.99, but you can take an extra 10% off when you use code LOVE10 at checkout, lowering the final price to $125.09.

This Genuine Diamond Arrow Rose Gold Bangle

Anyone would love to be gifted this gorgeous rose gold bangle boasting a natural cut diamond and a perfectly understated Swarovski crystal. And since it can be adjusted to fit just about any size wrist, you can rest assured it’ll fit. Plus, its cool arrow design serves as a cute little nod to Cupid’s love dart.

Snag the Genuine Diamond Arrow Rose Gold Bangle for a deeply discounted $34.97.

These Snazzy Mesh Drop Earrings

Tell that special someone in your life you love them by gifting some earrings that will literally go with everything. Whether they’re going out to a fancy dinner with you or hanging out at home, these mesh drop earrings can add a little something extra to any outfit.

These mesh drop earrings are a total steal! Use code LOVE10 for 10% off at checkout for just about $7 bucks.

This Black Geometric Lapis Marble Bracelet Set

Not into the typical Valentine’s Day flowers and chocolate schtick? Then you’ll love these super-edgy gold plated bracelets with black lapis lazuli accents. Whether your special someone pairs the bracelets together or wears them one at a time, they’ll be sure to turn heads.

Get the Black Geometric Lapis Marble 4-Piece Bracelet Set for an incredible $11.69 — when you use the coupon LOVE10 for an extra 10% off at checkout, that is.

This Fiery Opal Tennis Bracelet

Is a Valentine’s Day gift even a Valentine’s Day gift without a sufficient amount of sparkle? Gift your one-and-only with this beautiful fiery opal tennis bracelet plated in 14K rose gold and adorned with Swarovski crystals! Trust us, this bracelet’s a winner.

Get an extra 10% off the Fiery Opal Adjustable Tennis Bracelet with the coupon code LOVE10 for a final price of just about $8 bucks.

The Very Chic Alison Tote Bag

Have a special someone with some serious class on your hands? Then they’ll love this sophisticated, super-spacious tote bag! Not only does it have a handy removable zip pouch, it’s incredibly roomy. And its ivory hue will match just about anything they wear.

This gorgeous Alison Tote Bag can be yours for just about $53 bucks!

This Diamond Pendant and Earring Set

Why give one Valentine’s Day gift when you can give two? This heart-shaped necklace and earring set is right on theme for the big day and even contains real diamonds — the pair even comes with a polishing cloth and a high-quality jewelry box to house them in.

Get the matching Diamond Pendant and Earring Set for an extra 10% off with the coupon code LOVE 10 for a final price of just $36 bucks.

This Adorable Chocker Adorned With Swarovski Crystals

This subtle, high-quality choker is a great way to show your special someone you love them. And unlike other necklaces out there, this one is adorned with real Swarovski crystals and plated in 18K gold — it’s even hypoallergenic.

For a limited time, this high-quality 3mm Tennis Choker Necklace is an additional 10% off when you use the coupon code LOVE 10, making this jewelry cost just under $10 bucks.

This Adorable Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace in White Gold

This super-cute heart-shaped pendant necklace will definitely have you and your Valentine feeling the love! Plated in real white gold and boasting a perfectly understated diamond, this size-adjustable necklace is a great way to express your love to that special someone.

Get the Natural Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace in White Gold Plating for the deeply discounted price of just $36 bucks when you use the coupon code LOVE10 at checkout.

This Me & My Mom’s Heart Bracelet

Want to show another important person in your life how much you love them on Valentine’s Day? This sweet, 18K white gold-plated bracelet boasting two “mother and daughter hearts” will bring tears to your mother or grandmother’s eyes on February 14.

Lucky for you, the Me & My Mom’s Heart Bracelet is less than $10 bucks when you use the coupon code LOVE10 at checkout!

This Ruby Heart Necklace with Swarovski Crystals

Nothing says “be mine” like a glittering, ruby heart necklace! This gorgeous piece of jewelry features a ruby red pendant alongside a string of Swarovski crystals. Its bright color is sure to shine bright for years and is perfect for those with sensitive skin since it’s nickel and lead-free. And for a limited time, it even comes with a free pair of sparkling stud earrings.

Believe it or not, this Swarovski Crystals Ruby Heart Necklace and the free Stud Earrings are just under $14 bucks after you use the coupon code LOVE10 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.