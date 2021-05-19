17 Waist-Cinching 1-Piece Swimsuits That Will Make a Serious Splash

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are in full swimsuit shopping mode right now. We might be more excited for summer 2021 than any summer ever before, and that’s pretty major considering we’re always super excited for summer. We really want to make a splash this year as we dive back into the world of Caribbean vacations, day-long pool trips and carefree sunbathing.

That means we’re going to need an assortment of fabulous, flattering one-piece swimsuits. We’re down for a variety of looks, but the one thing we want them all to have in common is a waist-cinching design that will leave us feeling confident and photo-ready. We found 17 one-piece bathing suits that do just that, and many are even under $30 — so what are we waiting for? Let’s link you to these beauties!

17 Waist-Cinching One-Piece Swimsuits

1. The mesh panels on this plunging Tempt Me swimsuit lead the eye to concentrate on the natural waist!

2. If you’re looking to show some skin, you’re going to love the cutouts on this Aqua Eve swimsuit!

3. The ties wrapping around this SweatyRocks swimsuit will seriously flatter your silhouette!

4. The contrasting shades on this color-block Lively swimsuit meet at the perfect spot — and we are so in love with the unique cutout back!

5. This ruffled CUPSHE swimsuit has a wrap-inspired design, which automatically means it’s going to have a figure-loving fit!

6. We already adore the one-shoulder look of this Sociala one-piece, but the combination of cutouts and ruching at the waist makes this a major must-have!

7. It’s simple and sporty and yet oh-so-pretty — this Athleta keyhole swimsuit has a tropical flower print running down the sides that subtly creates a waist-cinching effect!

8. The narrow cutout on this ESONLAR bathing suit is going to have you feeling flirty and fierce!

9. This popular CHYRII one-piece has a criss-cross cutout design that will undoubtedly complement your beach bod!

10. This is the year of belted swimsuits, and this MOPOOGOSS swimsuit is proving why the look is here to stay!

11. Here’s another take on a belted-one piece where the belt contrasts the main shade of the suit. This Smart & Sexy one-piece‘s neon is totally trendy too!

12. Mixing leopard and floral prints already won Us over, but we really adore how this flouncy Lulus Carly swimsuit creates a triangle shape at the stomach for a cinched-in shape!

13. The way this CUPSHE swimsuit dips low and adds on a wider lace trim at the neckline is stunning and so flattering. The vertical stripes also contribute to the figure-flattering look!

14. Swimdresses are on the verge of a major breakout moment, so we’re hopping on the trend early on with this pretty Summer Mae one-piece!

15. The leopard-print band wrapping across the stomach on this SHEKINI monokini is going to attract compliments like a magnet!

16. This cute polka-dot Madewell swimsuit expertly places a cutout right at the upper stomach — and adds a matching one in back!

17. The ruching on this RXRXCOCO swimsuit is just one reason why it’s such a big hit on Amazon!

