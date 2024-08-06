Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Here at Us Weekly, we’re known for “What’s In My Bag?” — an opportunity for stars to show the essentials they keep stocked in their shoppers. As a beauty and fashion editor for Us, I decided to come up with my own spin-off called “What’s In My Cart?” I’ll be sharing some of my favorite finds each week, from clothing to cosmetics.
Below are some of the items I have my eye on for end of summer and early fall. I actually own most of these picks, but I’m tempted to snag another shade or scent. So, trust me — you’ll love these looks!
Ettika Mermaid Tears Bracelet
Seashell statement jewelry is trending right now! Whether you’re spending your summer on the water or daydreaming of a seaside vacation, this beachy charm bracelet is a coastal-chic choice.
Meshki Crochet Maxi Dress
There’s magic in this Meshki maxi dress! Available in sizes XXS to 3XL, this crochet cover-up snatches my shape better than Spanx. Such a flattering fit! Just add a slip underneath to take this dress from the beach to the bar.
Edyson High-Rise Relaxed-Fit Jeans
Meet Edyson, one of my new favorite denim brands! These high-waisted jeans are so comfy and cool. Perfect for date night or daytime errands — get you a pair of jeans that does both.
Urban Decay Self-Setting Waterproof Foundation
After hearing all the hype about this self-setting foundation from Urban Decay, I had to try it for myself! And now I understand the appeal. This waterproof foundation stays on for hours on end without fading. Just a slight warning: it does have a bit of a drying effect, so it might not work on all skin types.
Jardinvue Tiered Maxi Dress
Can you believe this stunning maxi dress is from Amazon?! It looks like a Zimmerman design! I just ordered this top-rated tiered dress, and I’m so excited to wear it on my trip to Europe.
Abercrombie NFL Oversized Sunday Crew
Get ready for football season with this graphic crew from Abercrombie & Fitch! Support your local team in this vintage-inspired style. I tried to grab a Chiefs sweatshirt (Team Taylor!) for the Super Bowl this year, but it was sold out, so grab your size while it’s still in stock!
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau de Parfum
Gucci just released the newest fragrance in the Gucci Flora family, Gorgeous Orchid. This sweet scent features notes of vanilla and florals for a fresh and inviting aroma. And the yellow bottle is bright and beautiful!
Pretty Little Thing Contrast Romper
Channel your inner country club prep in this classic contrast romper. The black-and-white look is particularly popular at the moment.
Lemme Sleep Gummies
If you want to get the best beauty sleep of your life, then you need to try these Lemme Sleep gummies from Kourtney Kardashian‘s wellness brand. Whenever I take these gummies before bed, I fall asleep right away and enjoy the deepest slumber. I’m overdue for a refill!
Iconic London Lustre Lip Oil
Pucker up! Iconic London’s Lustre Lip Oil will leave your lips with a smooth shine without any stickiness.