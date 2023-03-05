 What Is CBG? Benefits, Uses & Products To Check Out

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

You’ve probably heard of CBD as it has taken the supplement market by storm in recent years, but how many of you have heard of CBG? Known as the “mother of all cannabinoids”, all other cannabinoids are derived from CBG, and it is therefore more abundant in young cannabis plants.

There are a number of potential health benefits of CBG, including improving focus, promoting relaxation, and boosting appetite, with research also indicating it may be helpful in treating a number of medical conditions.

As CBG is a fairly new addition to the wellness market, it can be hard to find quality CBG supplements, so we’ve done the hard work for you. Through hours of painstaking research, we’ve found the best CBG products in a range of formulations, so you can find a CBG supplement that suits you.

What Is CBG?

CBG, or cannabigerol, is a cannabinoid derived from the cannabis plant. It’s often called the “mother of all cannabinoids” because all other cannabinoids are derived from cannabigerolic acid, the acidic form of CBG. Like CBD, CBG is found in smaller quantities than other cannabinoids of the hemp plant. In most hemp strains only 1% of the cannabinoid content is CBG, compared to 20 to 25% being CBD (cannabinoid). Young cannabis plants contain more CBG than fully developed plants.

Products containing CBG are growing in popularity thanks to the many potential wellness and health benefits of cannabinoids.

Benefits of CBG

CBG imitates endocannabinoids, natural compounds our body makes which are processed by the endocannabinoid system. This system of molecules and receptors is responsible for maintaining balance in our body, playing a role in the likes of sleep, acute and chronic pain and the inflammatory response, stress, and more.

Unlike THC, CBG has been used to ease pain without any intoxicating effects.

While human studies are sparse, animal research has shown that CBG has the potential in treating several medical conditions including:

Inflammatory bowel disease: An experimental animal study showed that CBG had beneficial effects on rodents with inflammatory bowel disease. CBG was found to reduce inflammation and the production of nitrous oxide, as well as reduce the formation of reactive oxygen species in the intestine.

Huntington’s disease: Researchers discovered that CBG acted as a neuroprotectant, protecting the brain’s nerve cells from damage in mice with an experimental model of Huntington’s disease. It also improved mobility issues.

Researchers discovered that CBG acted as a neuroprotectant, protecting the brain’s nerve cells from damage in mice with an experimental model of Huntington’s disease. It also improved mobility issues. Antibacterial properties: A recent study on the antibiotic potential of cannabis found that CBG has antibacterial properties, particularly to the drug-resistant bacteria, MRSA.

A recent study on the antibiotic potential of cannabis found that CBG has antibacterial properties, particularly to the drug-resistant bacteria, MRSA. Glaucoma: In an animal study, it was found that CBG has the potential to treat glaucoma by reducing pressure in the eye and increasing the outflow of the fluid that maintains eye pressure and provides nutrition.

In an animal study, it was found that CBG has the potential to treat glaucoma by reducing pressure in the eye and increasing the outflow of the fluid that maintains eye pressure and provides nutrition. Fighting cancer cells: In rat studies, CBG has shown promise in blocking receptors that cause cancer cell growth, as well as inhibiting the growth of cancer cells in the colon.

In rat studies, CBG has shown promise in blocking receptors that cause cancer cell growth, as well as inhibiting the growth of cancer cells in the colon. Bladder disorders: A 2015 study investigated how five different cannabinoids affect the bladder and concluded that CBG had the most promise at treating bladder disorders.

Best CBG Products in 2023

Best Overall CBG Supplement for 2023: CBDistillery Daytime Synergy Gummies

Pros:

Equal amounts of CBG & CBD

Non-GMO hemp oil

Third-party lab tested

Subscribe and save

60-day satisfaction guarantee

The possibilities are endless with the Daytime Synergy Gummies from CBDistillery. These gummies contain equal amounts of CBG and CBD (at 15 mg each per gummy), which means these powerful compounds work together in order to increase the overall health benefits.

These orange-flavored gummies come in a convenient bottle, and include minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids in every bite. You can check the purity of the CBG and CBD for yourself by checking the third-party test results which verify the purity is as advertised and that it’s free of contaminants and impurities.

If you love how the CBG from CBDistillery makes you feel, you can save with a monthly subscription.

Buy Now!

Best CBG Joint: Plain Jane Eighth Pack CBG Pre-Rolled Joints

Pros:

0.54% CBG per 3.5g joint

100% free of nicotine and tobacco

No additives

Non-addictive

Contains less than 0,3% THC

Money-back guarantee

CBG Pre-Rolled Joints, like those from Plain Jane, are a great option for those looking to boost their appetite, improve focus and concentration, and boost their general sense of wellbeing.

With their pre-rolled joints, Plain Jane has taken the hassle away from grinding your own hemp flowers and rolling your own joints. Made from organic CBD-rich hemp flowers, each joint contains 3.5 grams of freshly grown flower — with 0.54% CBG — rolled in raw papers. There is less than 0.3% of THC and the joints are 100% free of nicotine, tobacco, and additives.

The joints are pleasant to smoke, releasing a fresh and energizing fragrance akin to pine needles, citrus, and chamomile. They leave behind a sweet and subtle flavor with notes of lemon, honey, and tangerine.

Buy Now!

Best CBG Topical: Peak Extracts CBG Rescue Rub

Pros:

1000mg of CBG and 1000mg of CBD per tube

Rich in terpenes

THC-free

Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

Independently lab tested

60–day money-back guarantee

Peak Extracts CBG Rescue Rub is a small-batch blend of 12 terpene-rich herbs as well as a potent 1:1 ratio of 1000mg CBG to 1000mg of CBD. This all-purpose balm is suitable for both everyday use or targeted relief.

The coconut oil base moisturizes and soothes the skin, while the cannabinoids help provide localized relief to sore muscles and stiff joints. Just a dime-sized amount applied to the problem area is enough to potentially promote recovery and ease pain whenever and wherever you need it.

The formulation is 100% natural and is certified vegan and cruelty-free. Third-party lab testing verifies that the CBG topical is as potent as advertised and contains no contaminants, such as heavy metals or pesticides.

Buy Now!

Best CBG Capsules: Zatural CBG Softgels with Nano CBD

Pros:

CBG and CBD

Optimal bioavailability

All natural ingredients

Easy to take

Vegan-friendly

Third-party lab tested

If you’re feeling the burden of the stressors of everyday life, Zatural’s CBG Softgels may help support your mood, as well as aid with pain, inflammation, anxiety, and relaxation. Take 1 or 2 CBG capsules in the morning to kickstart your day or at night when stress or pain is making it difficult to relax.

Each capsule contains 15mg of CBG and 5mg of nano CBD, which allows for optimal bioavailability. The shell of the capsule is made from vegetable compounds, so Zatural’s Softgels are vegetarian and vegan-friendly.

Each batch of CBG Softgels is thoroughly tested by an independent lab. The results are accessible on the product page of the website and demonstrate the purity and potency of the CBG and CBD capsules.

Buy Now!

Best CBG Gummies: Receptra Seriously Relax CBD + CBG Gummies

Pros:

CBG and CBD

Full-spectrum hemp extract

All natural

No high-fructose corn syrup

Gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan

Independently lab-tested

Receptra’s Seriously Relax Gummies are specially formulated with CBG and CBG to provide a natural way to find a sense of calm, so you can find focus whatever the day brings.

Each gummy contains 40mg of full-spectrum hemp flower extract, which includes 25mg of CBD and 3mg of CBG, as well as terpenes and flavonoids, to help boost the therapeutic benefits of the cannabinoids.

Your taste buds are in for a treat with the cherry-lime flavor, which is completely natural, as are the rest of the ingredients in these tasty gummies. You can check the safety and potency of the gummies for yourself by checking out the results of third-party lab testing on the Receptra website.

Buy Now!

How We Chose Our Winners

Choosing the best CBG products is not easy as they are far less common than CBD supplements. Plus, as CBG is not regulated by the FDA, it can be hard to ensure you’re getting a high-quality product.

We’ve done the leg work, checking that any CBG products on our shortlist met our strict criteria:

Hemp quality

It was vital that a brand disclose the source of their hemp. We favored companies that source their hemp from domestic growers that utilize organic farming practices.

Natural ingredients

As with any supplements we recommend, we prioritized CBG products that are free from artificial ingredients to minimize the risk of allergic reactions or intolerances.

Third-party testing

Any company that produces CBG supplements should have its products tested by an independent lab to check the potency matches the packaging and that the products are free of contaminants like pesticides or heavy metals.

Brand reputation

There are several indicators that a brand selling CBG products are trustworthy, which include disclosing the source of their ingredients, not making any unsupported health claims, and having numerous positive reviews from real customers.

Potential Side Effects of CBG

As research into CBG is in its infancy, very little is known about the side effects of CBG. Animal studies show that it’s well tolerated in rats, but there’s not enough research to speculate on the potential side effects it has on humans.

In the first broad study of patients taking CBG to treat a number of health issues, participants reported dry eyes and mouth, sleepiness, and excess hunger.

However, as many CBG products are combined with CBD, it’s worth mentioning the side effects of this cannabinoid too, which include:

Nausea

Cottonmouth

Drowsiness

Diarrhea and/or upset stomach

Appetite changes

CBD is known to interact with certain medications including certain pain relievers and some barbiturates. Therefore, it’s important to talk with your doctor before you start taking a CBG supplement, particularly if it contains CBD.

How to Take CBG

If you’re new to CBG, we recommend starting with a lower dose and increasing the potency over time, but only if necessary. This helps reduce your chances of experiencing any side effects.

Depending on the type of CBG you take — eg. gummies, oil, or topical — you can expect the effects of CBG to kick in between 30 to 90 minutes after administration. So if you’re not feeling something right away, don’t take more, just give it a little time.

Edibles that have to be broken down by the digestive system before the CBG enters the bloodstream tend to kick in more slowly than those where the CBG enters the bloodstream directly, such as sublingual CBG oil and topicals. The effects of CBG can last between 4 to 8 hours.

As there is so little research into the effects of CBG on humans it’s recommended that those who are pregnant or breastfeeding avoid CBG, and all other cannabinoid supplements, unless they have permission from their healthcare provider.

FAQs:

What is the difference between CBD and CBG?

CBG and CBD are both cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. CBD is a major cannabinoid, while CBG is a minor cannabinoid more commonly found in young cannabis plants. This means that CBD is typically present in higher concentrations.

Both CBD and CBG are non-intoxicating cannabinoids, meaning they won’t make you high, unlike THC. They also both interact with the same cannabinoid receptors in the endocannabinoid system.

However, while both appear to have anti-inflammatory properties, CBG and CBG do seem to have some different therapeutic functions. Although further studies are needed, CBG appears to have potential as a neuroprotectant, and treatment for bladder dysfunctions and inflammatory bowel disease. On the other hand, CBD is linked to promoting relaxation, easing pain, reducing anxiety, and treating epilepsy.

What is the difference between CBN and CBG?

CBN is a minor cannabinoid like CBG, but has different potential therapeutic benefits. CBN is typically used to aid with sleep disturbances and issues with anxiety, due to its sedative effects. Both can trigger the cannabinoid receptors in a person’s body.

Will CBG make me high?

No, CBG is non-intoxicating, and therefore, won’t make you high or give you any psychoactive effects.

In Summary

CBG, like CBD, has been linked to numerous health and wellness benefits, including easing pain and inflammation, and helping promote relaxation.

There are several ways you can get your boost of CBG, including gummies, capsules, CBG oils, joints, and powders. Whatever CBG formulation you choose, look for a supplement that is made with an all-natural formulation and start with a lower dose to reduce your risk of experiencing side effects.

Finally, before you start taking a CBG supplement, talk to your healthcare provider to make sure there’s no interaction with current medications or pre-existing medical conditions.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!