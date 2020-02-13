See Why So Many People Are Calling This the Future of Diamonds

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

With the most romantic day of the year right around the corner, chances are you’ve been thinking of getting that special someone a gift they’ll never forget. And if you’re looking for something a little more serious than a bouquet of flowers or chocolate that’ll only last a week, there’s nothing quite like gifting your person with a gift that will last a lifetime. Yep, we’re talking about diamonds. Shiny, sparkling diamonds.

There’s a reason why they say diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Whether they’re on an engagement ring, a necklace or earrings, people have been using these timeless jewels to say “I love you” for years and years. But if you’ve ever taken a gander at the selection of diamonds out there, you know not all of them are created equal. From the cut to the clarity and the color, diamonds can range in price and value. And with so many choices out there, it can be hard to know if you’re getting the best deal.

But when it comes to buying what could be one of the most important gifts ever, knowing you’re getting the best diamond your money can buy is crucial. That’s where Yadav Diamonds & Jewelry comes in. This high-end jewelry store boasts an incredible selection of gorgeous jewels, featuring some of the most stunning, conflict-free diamonds on the market. But perhaps the best part about Yadav is the fact that they offer gorgeous diamonds for a price that won’t make you want to take out a second mortgage.

Why Yadav?

What sets Yadav apart from the many other jewelers out there — aside from their incredible cuts — is the fact that they’re truly trustworthy. Since they opened up shop digitally in the late ’90s along with their physical showroom in San Francisco, CA, they’ve been satisfying customers with their excellent service, low prices, and their wide selection of natural and lab-made diamonds. And they’re so committed to giving you the best price possible, they’re even offering $100 off when you spend $5,000 or more with the exclusive promo code: Congratulations.

Unlike many other jewelers out there, Yadav has the future in mind and is serving customers with more than just a profit in mind. That’s why they boast an incredible collection of conflict-free diamonds. In addition to these lab-grown diamonds being essentially indistinguishable from those that are traditionally mined, these man-made jewels are a friend to the environment, cutting down on carbon emissions and saving copious amounts of water and energy at a time when our planet needs it the most. But perhaps these diamonds’ biggest appeal is the fact that they’re a fraction of the price, allowing you to indulge in the most eye-popping, fabulous cuts and settings imaginable.

The proof is in the diamond pudding.

If you’re still on the fence about buying a diamond online, we feel you. But after reading the countless positive reviews left by Yadav’s happy customers over the years, shopping here just seems like a no-brainer. It’s not every day that a jewelry company maintains a 5.0 average on a handful of respectable review sites including Yelp and the Better Business Bureau. Combine that with the fact that they boast a great return-policy, an easy-to-navigate website and free resizing, and you’ve got yourself a dream diamond-shopping scenario.

But don’t take our word for it — get check out these real reviews from happy Yadav customers!

“Like many others, we were hesitant to order my engagement ring and wedding band online. However, after the fact we are thrilled with the quality and customer experience,” a customer from Washington wrote on Yelp.com this past August. “We wanted a lab diamond, as we appreciate the story behind those and were very impressed with the selection available at Yadav. When the ring arrived, I took it to a local gemologist and they certified the appraisal value and commented that the setting was high quality and even the stones they chose for the pave band had nice clarity.”

“The setting on my engagement ring is absolutely stunning and the diamond is so sparkly! We both did a bit of research online before he popped the question and found that Yadav offers the best quality for the best price,” another reviewer from Los Angeles wrote on the review site in December 2019.

“Cannot recommend enough,” one reviewer from San Francisco recently wrote of Yadav. “A serious white glove experience from start to finish — the customer service is unmatched. Yadav comes highly [recommended]!!”

Looking to get your hands on one of Yadav’s top-notch diamonds? We don’t blame you. And just because it’s the most romantic month of the year, they’re sending out some extra love with an incredible offer: $100 bucks off your purchase of $5,000 more more when you use the code: Congratulations. Go to Yadavjewelry.com and check out their incredible selection today!

Prices subject to change.