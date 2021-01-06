Nothing to Wear? You Need This Twist-Knot Top in Your Closet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always in a rush to get dressed, but don’t misunderstand — we don’t want it to be that way. It’s not like we’re waiting until the very last minute or anything either. Sometimes, we even leave ourselves extra time to put an outfit together, and yet there we are, two minutes before we need to go — still searching the closet for a viable option.

When you feel like you have nothing to wear, it’s hard to see it any other way — no matter how many perfectly fine pieces are hanging in your closet. Everything is too casual, too dressy, too uncomfortable or too lazy. If we’re going to put on an outfit and like it the first time, we’re going to need pieces that hit all of the marks. They need to have versatility in every sense. They need to work as go-to, grab-and-go essentials we can rely on, no matter the occasion. But what do those pieces look like? We’d say…something like this!

Get the Yidarton Comfy Casual Twist Knot Tunic Top starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This super soft, cotton-blend top is so comfy that you’ll love wearing it to lounge around or hit up the movie theater, but it’s majorly cute too. It can totally be dressed up a bit for nicer occasions! It’s an excellent way to keep things comfy and easy without looking like you just grabbed something out of a clothing pile on a chair. Yes, we’ve all had that chair at one point or another!

This top has long sleeves, a round neckline and a relaxed, flattering fit that accentuates your shape without clinging to your stomach. It has a longer hem as well — and this is where it really stands out among all the rest. This hem is tied into a permanent twist-knot at one side, creating an asymmetrical accent that will seriously turn heads!

This top comes in over 30 variations, which means your color choices are vast. It’s not just the colors though. You can also find short-sleeve and cold-shoulder styles. And while most of these tops come in either totally solid or heathered designs, there are a few tie-dye variations as well to really keep you on trend!

Ready to never have “nothing to wear” again? We know we are. That’s why we’re adding a few versions of this top to our cart right…now!

