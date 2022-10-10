11 Early Holiday Gifts That Are All Under $10 (Yes, Really!)

For the Beauty Lover
This eyeshadow palette comes with 21 neutral colors in both shimmery and matte finishes to create tons of different eye looks! Use the lighter hues for daytime, and layer on darker ones for a sultrier nighttime look — perfect for anyone who’s a makeup maven!
Get the Beauty Gems Neutrals Eye Shadow Palette for just $9 at Ulta!
Shop more gift guides below:
• 23 Incredibly Useful Gift Ideas for Women in Their 30s
• 11 Luxury Gifts for Women — All Under $100
• 31 Unique Gifts for Mom That Will Warm Her Heart
Check out more of our picks and deals here!See it! See Full Gallery