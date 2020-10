For the Astrology Enthusiast

This dainty crescent moon pendant necklace is a dream for layering, and it looks much more expensive than it actually is. Gifting goals!

See it: Get the Aobei Pearl 18k Gold Medallion Pendant Necklace for $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2020, but are subject to change.