The Sanitizer That Gives Back

For every single sanitizer purchased, iS Clinical will donate one to hospitals in need! We’re seriously obsessed with this option, naturally.

See it: Get the iS Clinical Hand Sanitizer Spray for just $12, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 13, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2020, but are subject to change.