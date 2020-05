This Patterned Mask

If you’re a nature lover, then this is the ideal face covering for you. The hummingbirds are too adorable!

See it: Get the PNdeid Hummingbird Butterfly Face Mask for just $10, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 22, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2020, but are subject to change.