Top 5

Stories

Black Friday

Best Black Friday Deals for 2021

By
imageedit_11_6752567943
 Amazon
8
1 / 8
podcast

Best Amazon Fashion Deal

See it! Get the UGG Women’s Classic Zip Mini Ankle Boots for 35% Off at Amazon!

Other UGG boot deals:

UGG Women’s Classic Mini II Boot — You Save 25%!

Women’s UGG Fluff Mini Quilted Boots — You Save 25%!

UGG Women’s Mini Bailey Logo Strap — You Save 26%!

Classic UGG Short Logo Boot — You Save 26%!

UGG Classic Clear Mini Rain Bootie — Retails for $150, now $124!

 

Amazon

9 Most Popular Deals:

1. Waterpik Water Flosser Save 42%, ends in 11 hours!

2. Bestselling Shark Robot Vaccum Save 35%!

3. HEPA Air Purifier Save 40%!

4. Colorfulkoala Women’s ‘Buttery Soft’ High Waisted Yoga Pants Save 30%, ends in 11 hours!

5. Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun Save 41%!

6. Calvin Klein Cashmere Wool Blend Coat  — Save 38%!

7. Memory Foam Body Pillow Save 38%! 

8. UGG Women’s Classic Zip Mini Ankle Boots Save 35%!

9. Zojirushi Breadmaker Save 42%, ends in 11 hours!

Fashion:

 

True & Co Bra
True & Co

Take 50% off this True & Co Women’s True Body Lift V Neck Bra

Take 47% off this 6-Pack Women’s Cotton Panties with 47,000 reviews

Take 49% off this Bestselling Lace Top!

Up to 45% off on Luggage from Samsonite

Take 40% off this Vaccine Card Holder!

Take 38% off these Top-Rated Women’s Joggers!

Take 35% off these UGG Ankle Boots

 

 

Amazon Slippers
Amazon

Take 33% off these Memory Foam fuzzy slippers!

 

Take up 32% off this Top-Rated Ruffle Dress!

Take 32% off these Slip-On Memory Foam Walking Shoes!

Take 30% off Meghan Markle’s Famous Le Specs Sunglasses (Discount at checkout)!

 

 

Wayfairer Sunglasses
Amazon

Take 30% off Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses

 

Take up to 25% off this No. 1 Bestselling Sweater!

Take 22% off this Designer Vintage Luggage Set is adorable and

Tech:

Take up to 70% off Fire Sticks, Kindle, Echo, and Ring Devices!

Take 50% off Beats Solo3 Wireless earphones!

Take 50% off this ‘must-have’ massage gun!

Up to 47% off Eufy Vacuums!

Take $200+ off Chromebooks!

Apple AirPods Pro — Lowest price ever! $90 off at both Amazon and Walmart!

Home:

Take 78% off this Modern Living rug!

Take up to 65% off Holiday Decor & Christmas Trees!

Take 59% off this Chester Boho Moroccan Area Rug!

 

Silk Pillowcase
Amazon

Take 52% Off this Mulberry Silk Pillowcase!

 

Take 50% off this VEVA Air Purifier (was $199, now $99)

Take 50% off the PAULEON Throw Pillow Cover!

Take 45% off this Trendy Work Desk!

Take up to 30% off Casper Mattresses!

Take $316+ off Power Generators 

 

Weighted Blanket Amazon
Amazon

Take 21% off this best-selling weighted blanket!

Take $100 off these Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells!

Health

Take 31% off this heated foot massager!

Take 40% off Lumineux Teeth Whitening!

Take 55% off the Dr. Tobias 14 Day Cleanse!

Best Buy

Take 54% off this ASUS Intel Chromebook now just $99!

See the 1,000+ Best Buy Black Friday deals!

Tory Buch

holiday-fashion-pieces-tory-burch-flats
Tory Burch

Take 56% off Tory Charm Ballet Flats

Take 46% off these Ruby Boots

Take $259 off these T-Hardwear Riding Boots

Take 30% off the Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Tote Bag (discount applied in cart)!

See all Tory Burch Black Friday deals!

Saks Fifth Avenue

 

black-friday-deals-burberry-scarf
Saks Fifth Avenue

Take $160 off this STAUD Wells Midi Dress (originally $285, now $120)

Take $50 off this Burberry Cashmere Scarf (originally $260, now $210)

Ugg Boots:

Ugg Women’s Classic Mini II Boot — You Save 25%!

Women’s Fluff Mini Quilted Boots — You Save 25%!

UGG Women’s Mini Bailey Logo Strap — You Save 26%!

Classic Short Logo Boot — You Save 26%!

UGG Classic Clear Mini Rain Bootie — Retails for $150, now $124!

Beauty

Augustinus Bader the Tandem Set
Augustinus Bader the Tandem Set Violet Grey

Take up to 20% off Augustinus Bader the Rich Cream (discount added at checkout)!

Take up to 25% off Sunday Riley Skincare w/ code BLACK!

Take up to 20% off EltaMD Skincare w/ code BLACK!

Take up to 30% off StriVectin Neck Cream!

NEW: Harry Josh Pro Tools — 25% off!

ILIA — Take 44% off the Small Wonders Set!

Youth to the People — Take 25% off the Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream!

Kjaer Weis — Take 20% off the Im-Possible Mascara!

Versed — Take 20% off the Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum w/code SKINSAVINGS20!

La Roche-Posay — Take 25% off the Cicaplast Baume for Dry Skin!

See all Violet Grey Black Friday deals! 

Other StriVectin skincare Black Friday deals!

Nordstrom

Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings Nordstrom

Take 15% off La Mer!

Take 15% off Charlotte Tilbury!

Take 50% off Kiehl’s!

Take up to 40% off Nordstom’s Zella leggings!

Take up to $239 off Cashmere sweaters for men and women!

Take 22% off Ugg Fluffette Slipper!

Take up to 40% off Longchamp bags!

lululemon

lululemon-like-a-cloud-bra
lululemon

Take up to 30% off the Wunder Under High-Rise Tights!

Take up to 43% off the In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra!

Take up to 25% off the Define Jacket Luon!

See all lululemon Black Friday leggings and jogger specials!

Target

Take 50% off the Center Medallion Area Rug!

Take up to 50% off Festive bedding!

Take 50% off this 6ft Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree!

Take up to 50% off Women’s Boots!

$8 & up Christmas PJs!

Dyson

Black Friday 2021 Beauty Deals
Nordstrom

Get the Dyson Airwrap Complete (Factory Refurbished) for $100 off!

Walmart

 

best-deals-before-thanksgiving-ugg-booties
Walmart

 

Take 17% off the rarely-ever discounted UGG Classic Clear Mini Rain Bootie (Reg $150, no $124)!

Take $179 off this Lucky Brand Women’s Long Puffer Coat!

Take 90% off the SuperJeweler Nearly 1/4ct Diamond Stud Earrings!

Take 56% off the LED Birch Christmas Tree!

Take 41% off the FitIndex Electric Foam Roller 4!

Take $240 off the Tahari Faux Shearling Down Puffer Coat!

Macy’s

 

best-deals-before-thanksgiving-karl-lagerfeld-coat
Macy’s

Take 60% off the Karl Lagerfeld Paris Faux-Fur Coatto!

Take $711 off these Diamond Princess Stud Earrings!

Take 60% and more off Designer Handbags!

Take 70% off this Pyrex 8-Pc. Mixing Bowl Set

Zappos

Take 50% off Hunter Original Short Gloss

Take 40% off UGG Emmeth Colorblock Booties

 

Back to top

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!