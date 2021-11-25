Top 5

Best Black Friday Deals for 2021

Ugg Slipper Black Friday Sale
 Nordstrom
Top Pick Of The Hour: Ugg Slippers

Get the Ugg Fluffette Slippers on sale at Nordstrom!

See all Ugg Black Friday deals and all Black Friday footwear deals at Nordstrom

Amazon

Fashion:

38% off these Top-Rated Women’s Joggers

63% off the women’s Bali Bar

Up to 56% off Anti-cellulite leggings

Up to 20% off Orley Coats

Up to 25% off this No. 1 best selling sweater

32% off this Top-rated ruffle dress

Tech:

Up to 47% off Eufy Vacuums

Up to 70% off Fire Sticks, Kindle, Echo, and Ring Devices

$200+ off Chromebooks

Home:

Up to 50% off the VEVA Air Purifier (was $199, now $99)

Also, 40% off the LTLKY HEPA Air Purifier (was $55, now $33)

Up to 65% off Holiday Decor & Christmas Trees

40% off Lumineux Teeth Whitening

Up to 30% off Casper Mattresses

52% Off this Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Nordstrom

15% off La Mer

15% off Charlotte Tilbury

50% off Kiehl’s

Up to 40% off Nordstom’s Zella leggings

Up to $239 off Cashmere sweaters for men and women

22% off Ugg Fluffette Slipper at Nordstrom

Up to 40% off Longchamp bags

Tory Buch

56% off Tory Charm Ballet Flats

46% off Ruby Boot

See all Tory Burch Black Friday deals

Beauty

Up to 20% off Augustinus Bader the Rich Cream (discount added at checkout)

Up to 25% off Sunday Riley Skincare w/ code BLACK

Up to 20% off EltaMD Skincare w/ code BLACK

Up to 30% off StriVectin Neck Cream

See all Violet Grey Black Friday Deals 

Other StriVectin skincare Black Friday deals

lululemon

Up to 30% off the Wunder Under High-Rise Tights

Up to 43% off the In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra

Up to 25% off the Define Jacket Luon

See all lululemon Black Friday leggings and jogger specials

Target

50% off the Center Medallion Area Rug

Take up to 50% off Festive bedding

Take 50% off this 6ft Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree 

Up to 50% off Women’s Boots

$8 & up Christmas PJs

Up to 50% off Bedding

