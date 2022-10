For His Inner Chef Whether the guy on your gifting list is a connoisseur in the kitchen or a total beginner, this bread maker will excite him all the same. It has 25 preprogrammed menu options for different types of bread (and cake!) and even comes with all of the tools he’ll need! Get the HOMCOM 2LB Bread Maker (originally $98) for just $83 at Target! See it! See Full Gallery

In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies