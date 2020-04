eatCleaner Fruit and Veggie Wipes — 2-Pack!

These biodegradable wipes were created to fight foodborne illness, claiming to be up to 99.99% more effective than water alone. They may even help your produce last longer!

See it: Get the eatCleaner Fruit and Veggie Wipes (2-pack) for just $16 at Amazon! Get it as early as April 19, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Check out more awesome products below!