This Soap and Sanitizer Set Is Such a Great Deal and Actually Ships Fast

Medyskin Hand Sanitizer and Hand Soap Set — 4- or 6-Piece!

We were shocked to find this set still in stock at Amazon. The sanitizer has 70% alcohol content and the hand wash is made with moisturizing botanicals, making them perfectly complementary to one another!

See it: Get the Medyskin Hand Sanitizer and Hand Soap Set starting at just $25 at Amazon! Get it as early as May 5, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Check out more awesome products below!