13 Early Holiday Gifts for Her — All on Sale

For a Cozy Night In
We all know that Tempur-Pedic makes some of the comfiest beds around, but did you know the brand made slippers too? This faux-fur footwear is a dream, especially in the cold weather around holiday time!
Get the Tempur-Pedic Sloann Slippers (originally $54) for just $43 at Zappos!
Looking for more gift ideas? Check out some of our other picks below:
– The 13 Best Early Holiday Gifts for Him — All on Sale
– 11 Early Holiday Gifts That Are All Under $10 (Yes, Really!)
– We’re Calling It! These Sale Picks Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Gifts This Year