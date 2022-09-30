Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Gift Guide

15 Early Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $25

By
early-gifts-under-25-day-one-sparkling-water-cbd
 Day One
15
1 / 15
podcast

For a Chill Vibe

Sparkling water is delicious, hydrating and refreshing — but what if it could also help seriously soothe your mind? Day One’s Sparkling Water + CBD is a game-changer and the exact type of gift you could give to just about anyone. With grapefruit, lemon and lime flavors, you may even use our code to grab some extra cans for yourself!

Grab a 12-pack of Sparkling Water + CBD for just $13 with code USWEEKLY for 30% off sitewide at Day One!

Shop everything at Day One here!

See it! See Full Gallery

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!