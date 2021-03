Starbucks

Through the new Starbucks Earth Month Game, the coffee company is committing to donating 250,000 trees around the country and giving customers the chance to take home some amazing prizes. Playing is easy for Starbucks Rewards members. Not a member? Just download the Starbucks app and join. No Purchase Necessary, U.S.18+, See Official Rules for free method, Enter by 4/30/21.