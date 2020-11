This Two-Tone Jacket

This cotton jacket is like a more modern version of the famous green coat with black leather sleeves. It has a lighter design and feel, and it’s going to attract compliments like a magnet. And hey, look at that sale price!

See it: Get the Baum und Pferdgarten Dance Bex Two-Tone Jacket (originally $249) for just $75 at Saks Fifth Avenue!