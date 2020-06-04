15 Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Dad Out There

Best for the Whiskey Aficionado Dad

This personalized set comes with a whiskey decanter, glasses and snacks to enjoy bourbon with! This is an elegant gift that dad is surely going to brag about!

See it: Get the Whiskey Appreciation Crate for $160 from Man Crates — Get 15% off Father’s Day Items with code: BESTDAD20 and 20% off orders over $149 with code: DAD20 at checkout!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!