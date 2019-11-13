23andMe’s Health + Ancestry Service

On top of all of the valuable information that you can get about your DNA from the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service, you can take your results one step further with the help of the Health + Ancestry Service. If you want to help someone potentially reveal even more information about themselves then this option is definitely the way to go. This kit is being offered for just $99, which is $100 off of its original price! It’s the best time of year to pick up one of these kits — whether it’s for yourself or a loved one.

The Health + Ancestry Service also includes information about how your DNA can help inform how likely you are to develop certain health conditions. Remember that the likelihood that you develop any sort of health condition depends on a wide variety of factors, including personal lifestyle and environment. This is definitely not a full blown professional health report, but rather an indicator of the possible likelihood according to your particular DNA.

This service can also help you understand how your DNA can inform your lifestyle habits, including things like caffeine consumption and your sleep patterns. Whatever your report yields, it’ll definitely contain information that you likely did not know before. It’s a super fun and personal gift that any recipient surely won’t forget. It’s not just a gift, it’s an experience!

See it: Grab the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service for $99 (originally $199), available at 23andMe!