Best for Your Grandmother

Let’s be honest: grandma might appreciate the thought of a smartwatch, but there’s a good chance she’d ultimately prefer something more old school. This watch is timeless in design and is a beautiful rose gold. And that sale price? Actually incredible. It’s almost a full $100 off!

See it: Get the Lexie Luther Three-Hand Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch (originally $139) for just $42 at Fossil with free shipping!