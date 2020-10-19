9 Unique Gifts for the Pickiest People in Your Life — Under $50 on Amazon

For the Friend Who’s All About Aesthetics

While some people are solely about specs and capabilities when it comes to tech, others take visual aesthetics highly into account — especially if it’s something they’ll use and look at every day, like a computer keyboard. This rosy pink Logitech keyboard is the best of both worlds. It’s a top choice for anyone working from home, and how gorgeous are those curved keys?

See it: Get the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac – Rose for just $40 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2020, but are subject to change.