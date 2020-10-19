9 Unique Gifts for the Pickiest People in Your Life — Under $50 on Amazon

For the Friend Whose 2020 Wedding Was Postponed

This hasn’t quite been the best year for engaged couples. So many weddings have been postponed, and the stress and heartbreak have been so real. The big party may be pushed back, but you can lighten up your friend’s mood with this Friends-inspired mug specifically for people in their situation!

See it: Get The One Where The Wedding Was Postponed 2020 Quarantined Life Ceramic Coffee Mug for just $13 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2020, but are subject to change.