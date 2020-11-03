15 Unique Gifts for the Pickiest People in Your Life — Under $50 on Amazon

For the Indecisive Self-Care Fan (Who Also Loves Kacey Musgraves)

If your friend loves decompressing with a scented candle but can’t pinpoint their favorite fragrance, Boy Smells’ unisex offerings are the answer. This option “embraces the eclecticism” of NYC’s Lower East Side, combining notes of rice powder, peach blossom, cedar and cardamom. Plus, Kacey Musgraves is a huge fan of the brand — and has even dropped a candle in collaboration!

See it: Get the Boy Smells LES Candle for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2020, but are subject to change.