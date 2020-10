For the Lazy Wine Connoisseur

This simple wine tool does it all for you — the freezing gel stem keeps wines cool, and the pourer funnels your grapes precisely while aerating at the same time. You’ll get a perfect glass every time you open a bottle without any hassle!

See it: Get the Corkcicle Air 4-in-1 Chiller, Aerator, Pourer, Stopper for $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2020, but are subject to change.