For the ‘Star Wars’ Fan Who’s Also a Foodie

This personal waffle maker is a gift that any Star Wars fanatic will appreciate — especially if they also like to get creative in the kitchen!

See it: Get the Uncanny Brands Stormtrooper Waffle Maker for $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2020, but are subject to change.