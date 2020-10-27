13 Celebrity-Loved Gifts for Holidays, Birthdays and Beyond

Addison Rae – Wildflower Zodiac Case

We’re already suckers for anything zodiac, but this handmade phone case is even cooler with its spray paint design. No two are exactly alike! Addison Rae, whose birthday is October 6, owns the Libra one, but this limited collection includes one case for every sign!

See it: Get the Wildflower Limited Edition Cases for iPhone 11, Zodiac Collection for just $35 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2020, but are subject to change.