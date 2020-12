Tom Brady – Cloos x Brady Blue Light Glasses

Have a guy in your life who loves Tom Brady? You’re in luck, because his collection with high-end eyewear brand Christopher Cloos just dropped. Best of all, it includes blue light protection lenses — which are all the rage right now. Considering how much time we’ve spent looking at screens this year, these are bound to be appreciated.

Get the Cloos x Brady Bourbon Blue Light Glasses for $179 now!