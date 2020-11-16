17 Brilliant Holiday Gifts for Every Type of Mom

Best for the Mom Who Loves Family Game Night

This Disney game basically combines Pictionary and Telephone. Someone draws a Disney character doing a certain activity, the next person guesses what it is and writes it down, and then the next person draws the new description — and so on until you reach the last person. You never know what you’ll end up with!

See it: Get the Big Potato Disney Sketchy Tales Game for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 13, 2020, but are subject to change.