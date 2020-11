Best for the Mom Who Loves Mixing Old School and New School

If your mom loves the look of older fashion, like analog watches, but is also excited by the latest smart tech, she’ll be head over heels for this hybrid smartwatch from Fossil!

See it: Get the Hybrid Smartwatch HR Charter Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Mesh for just $215 at Fossil with free shipping!

Not her style? Shop all smartwatches at Fossil here!