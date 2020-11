Best for the Mom Who’s Always Fixing Her Hair in the Mirror

This salon-quality set is for any hair type, and it has everything Mom needs for an at-home blowout. It includes amika’s time-saving Hair Blow Dryer Brush, plus two ultimate fan-favorites: the Perk Up Dry Shampoo and The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray!

See it: Get the amika New York Minute Hair Blow Dryer Brush Set ($150 value) for just $99 at Sephora with free shipping!