This Earring Set

Want to top off any look? Turn to this 18k gold earring set to get the job done. It comes equipped with five different gold huggies that can be worn alone or all together. Either way, it’s the most fashion-forward of gifts to give!

See it: Grab the Liza 18k Gold Vermeil Huggie Hoop Set of 5 for $98, available at Baublebar!