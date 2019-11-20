20 Luxurious Gifts That Are Made for Self-Care and Comfort

This Amazing Holiday Collection

Not entirely sure what to get someone? Variety is the way to go — especially when shopping at SkinStore. This curated assortment of luxury haircare, skincare and makeup is next level! We love how it features so many major brands including Elemis, Caudalie, Aesop and Erno Laszlo. This is one of those gifts that we may have to snag two of — so we can get in on the action!

See it: Grab the Evergreen Holiday collection (a $280 value!) for only $99, available on SkinStore!