This High-Impact Eyeshadow

This glittery, duochrome eyeshadow can be worn alone or layered on top of other shadow for a serious pop of color and radiance. Because this is our special pick, Milani is even offering free shipping on this item for our readers only with code USWEEKLYSHIP through the end of 2019!

See it: Get the Hypnotic Lights Festival Collection Eye Topper for just $11 at Milani! Use code USWEEKLYSHIP for free shipping!