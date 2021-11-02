39 Gifts for Your Favorite Women, Chosen by Women

For the Christmas-Obsessed
Christmas lovers will majorly appreciate this adorable gift, featuring three little “sweaters” for wine bottles with matching hats. Christmas decor just got an upgrade!
See it: Get the Aytai 3-Piece Ugly Sweater Christmas Wine Bottle Cover at Amazon!
Shop more gift guides below:
• 21 Holiday Gifts for People Who Love Their Pets More Than Other People
• 42 Self-Care Gifts That Will Impress Everyone on Your Shopping List
• 21 Stocking Stuffers That Could End Up Being Favorite Gifts — Starting at $5Back to top