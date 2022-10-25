15 Gifts for 4-Year-Olds That Both Kids and Parents Will Love

This Ice Cream Shoppe Playset
Kids will have endless fun running their own “ice cream shoppe” with this playset. It comes with play money too to help them learn to count!
Get the MindSprout Ice Cream Counter Playset at Amazon!
Looking for something else? Explore more toys and games here!
Not done shopping? Explore more gift ideas below:
– 12 Early Holiday Gifts That Are All Under $10 (Yes, Really!)
See Full Gallery
– The Best Mom (and New Mom!) Gifts You Can Score on Sale Right Now
– The Best Early Holiday Gifts to Buy on Sale for Under $75
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!