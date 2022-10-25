15 Gifts for 4-Year-Olds That Both Kids and Parents Will Love

This Ice Cream Shoppe Playset

Kids will have endless fun running their own “ice cream shoppe” with this playset. It comes with play money too to help them learn to count!

Get the MindSprout Ice Cream Counter Playset at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Explore more toys and games here!

Not done shopping? Explore more gift ideas below:

– 12 Early Holiday Gifts That Are All Under $10 (Yes, Really!)

– The Best Mom (and New Mom!) Gifts You Can Score on Sale Right Now

– The Best Early Holiday Gifts to Buy on Sale for Under $75