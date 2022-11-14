21 of the Best Gifts Under $50 (That Look More Expensive Than They Are)

This Egg Yolk Separator
Silly? Yes. Funny? Definitely. Affordable? You bet! This frog-shaped egg yolk separator is the type of gag gift that’s actually super useful. It’s even BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. We also love this for a White Elephant party!
Get the Peleg Design Silicone Egg Separator at Amazon!
Looking for more gift ideas? Shop more of our picks below:
– 21 Hanukkah Gifts That Will Seriously Light Up Someone’s Holiday
See Full Gallery
– The 13 Best Early Holiday Gifts for Him — All on Sale
– 13 Early Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $50
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!