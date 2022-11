21 of the Best Gifts Under $50 (That Look More Expensive Than They Are)

This skincare gift set comes from everyone’s favorite fruit-based K-beauty brand, Glow Recipe. It comes with mini versions of five bestsellers: the Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask, the Watermelon Glow PHA +BHA Pore-Tight Toner, the Plum Plump™ Hyaluronic Acid Serum, the Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer and the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!