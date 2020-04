Aaptiv

Now this is amazing: You can now get unlimited access to hundreds of workout classes from loads of top trainers with Aaptiv. Every week, the app adds 30 new classes for you to sample from. From yoga to pilates (and everything in between), you’re guaranteed to never get bored of the workouts that this program provides.

See it: Start your free trial of Aaptiv and get your health and fitness on track, right from the comfort of your home!