This Punny Hanukkah Mask

Let’s get lit. Get it? Get it? Okay, we know you do, but it’s still brilliant. We also just love the sweater-like design of this Hanukkah-themed mask!

Get the Hanukkah Sweater Face Mask for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2020, but are subject to change.