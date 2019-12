This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Roller

The one product that is gold-star worthy? This 24K gold vibrating sculpting bar. It’s designed to instantly make skin feel and appeared toned, lifted, revived and contoured. It has also received Jennifer Aniston‘s stamp of approval, which is always a bonus.

See it: Grab the Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar for $195, available at Violet Grey!